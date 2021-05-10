Police: Drugs and guns found after search of Pepperell home

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men are facing various charges after police allegedly found drugs and guns in a Pepperell home Friday, officials said.

Officers obtained a search warrant for a Mill Street home and found ketamine, LSD tabs, nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine when they searched it Friday, as well as two 9mm handguns, police said. Two children under 13 were also in the home and police sent them to relatives and notified the Department of Children and Families.

Peter Walkovich, 36, of Pepperell was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a class B drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class C drug with intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate drug law, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without a license and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.

Christopher Boutin, 32, of Pepperell, was charged with possessionof a class A drug, possession of a class C drug with intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate drug law, possession of a large capacity firearm and two counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device; and Christopher Barton, 33, of Pepperell, was charged with possession of a class C drug with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug law.

All three men were arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court.

