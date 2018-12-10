MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man previously arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident in Merrimack breached his bail conditions when he drunkenly tried gaining entry to a residence in town, police said.

Michael Palmer, 38, of Merrimack, walked into the Merrimack police station to issue a complaint about being locked out of his house Saturday around 1 p.m., according to police.

The responding officer recognized Palmer, who was reportedly arrested for domestic violence from a residence about a week prior.

The officer determined that Palmer violated his bail conditions by trying to gain entry into the residence in question.

They also allegedly observed signs that Palmer had been drinking alcohol, which also violated his bail conditions.

He was arrested and charged with stalking and breach of bail conditions.

Palmer is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit Court – Merrimack on Monday.

