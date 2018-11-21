Police: Drunken driver arrested after crashing head-on into school bus on Cape Cod

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sandwich man was arrested on a drunken driving charge Wednesday morning after authorities say he crashed into a school bus with several students on board.

Officers responding to a reported head-on crash in the area of Pimlico Pond Road and Lighthouse Lane about 8:40 a.m. found a damaged school bus and a car that had been knocked off the road, according to the Sandwich Police Department.

The bus was headed to a local school at the time of the crash, police said. The students and driver were not injured.

The 23-year-old suspect, whose name was not made public, was not injured. He was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol.

The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department is assisting Sandwich police with an investigation.

