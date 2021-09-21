WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a suspected drunken driver accused of striking a state police cruiser in Worcester, sending a trooper to the hospital late Monday night.

The driver, whose name has not been released, crashed into the cruiser that had been stuck in heavy traffic on Interstate 290 eastbound near the Burncoat Street off-ramp just after 10:30 p.m., according to state police.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cruiser Struck last night Rt 290 Worcester by operator arrested for OUI. pic.twitter.com/BeOYYSH9T0 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 21, 2021

The driver of the involved vehicle was not injured and placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol, state police said.

Their vehicle sustained significant front-end damage, while the back of the cruiser was also damaged.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

