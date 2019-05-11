Police: Drunken driver arrested after hitting 3 pedestrians in Boston, fleeing scene

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing criminal charges after police say he was drunk behind the wheel when he struck and injured three pedestrians in the South End late Friday night before fleeing the scene.

Officers responding to a report of pedestrians struck in the area of Columbus Avenue and Clarendon Street just before midnight found three people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Before being taken to a nearby hospital, police say the three victims told them they were crossing the street in a crosswalk when a man beeped at them before accelerating into them.

The driver, later identified as Michael Watkins, 64, of Roxbury, was tracked down on Tremont Street and arrested on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with personal injury, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

