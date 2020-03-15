Police: DUI driver caused head-on crash in NH that left 4 injured

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A Barnstead man is facing a driving while impaired charge for his alleged role in a head-on crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a head-on collision just after 1 a.m. on Hooksett Road found a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Scott Fournier, 31, down an embankment on the south side of the road, police said.

Fournier and three passengers of a 1997 Toyota Corolla involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injures, according to police.

A preliminary investigation found Fournier was traveling north and crossed over the double yellow lines when he collided head-on with the Toyota that was traveling south, causing his car to rollover, police said.

Fournier exhibited signs of impairment before he was transported to the hospital and is now being charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

He refused to submit to a blood test and was released on bail, according to police.

He will be arraigned at Hooksett 6th District Court on April 2.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)