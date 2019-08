TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have located the owners of two rottweilers that were found in Tewksbury on Friday morning.

The dogs were seen wandering in the area of Shawsheen Street and Patriot Road.

The pups were picked up by Billerica Animal Control before being returned to their owners.

**UPDATE** Owners have been located and the dogs have returned home! TPD89 https://t.co/qdhvSUB05o — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) August 9, 2019

