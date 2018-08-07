Police follow man riding Walmart motorized shopping cart in middle of road

(WHDH) — A man driving a motorized shopping cart in the middle of a road was pulled over outside a South Carolina Walmart last week.

Video posted to Facebook by Daniel Williams shows police driving alongside the man as he used his feet to push himself through the intersection of Farmington Road and Sigma Drive.

Police told a local news station that they just wanted to get the man away from danger. No charges were filed.

