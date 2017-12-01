SOMERSWORTH, NH (WHDH) — A former substitute teacher is facing serious charges after officials say she offered marijuana to students at a middle school in New Hampshire.

Following a six week investigation, police arrested Elisha Mahar, 20 of Rochester, N.H., and charged her with four counts of child endangerment.

On Oct. 13, school officials at Somersworth Middle School reported that Mahar provided a vape pen to a middle school student and was also inviting students to smoke marijuana.

She was subsequently arrested and released on $5,000 bail.

““I will make sure that we cooperate fully with the investigation being conducted by the Somersworth Police Department in regards to the allegations that a former substitute teacher endangered the welfare of our students,” part of a statement from the superintendent of the Somersworth School District read.

Mahar is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.

