Police: Grandmother fatally shot while sitting on her porch in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials say residents of a Dorchester neighborhood are traumatized after a grandmother was shot and killed while sitting on her porch Saturday evening.

Police said the woman, who was in her 70s, was not the intended target when she was shot at 6 p.m. Her name has not been released.

Mayor Kim Janey condemned the shooting.

“It is absurd that a grandmother can’t sit on her porch, on a beautiful spring day without the worry of gunfire,” Janey said. “Emotions are very high here, the neighbors are still out they are very traumatized.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said the shooters would be caught and held accountable.

“You need to hear me that we are going to be prosecuting people who have guns. You will be sent away and there will be no recourse for you,” Rollins said. “So we will find you and we will hold you accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

