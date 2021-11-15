MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a guardrail impaled one car and hit five others during a multi-car crash in New Hampshire Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a multi-car crash by mile marker 9 of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire were told a 43-year-old Loudon, New Hampshire man was driving northbound when he lost control of his car when another vehicle moved into his lane. The driver hit the guardrail on the right side of the road and then veered into the median, striking the rail dividing the northbound and southbound lanes, police said.

An 8-foot-segment of the guardrail impaled the man’s car and a 12-foot segment flew into the road, where it was hit by another five cars, police said. The man suffered minor injuries and no one else was injured.

Police are investigating the crash.

