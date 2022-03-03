MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A gun-wielding 18-year-old threatened to kill a store employee before fleeing with stolen items in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Wednesday, police said.

Moise Ndutiye, of Concord, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court — South on charges of robbery, criminal threatening, theft by unauthorized taking and attempted theft, according to Merrimack police.

Officers responding to a reported theft at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory on Premium Outlet Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. spoke with employees and witnesses who said a man, later identified as Ndutiye, had entered the store and immediately started filling large bags with clothing, police said.

The employees approached Ndutiye and were able to get the large bags of merchandise from him but he went on to fill another large bag with merchandise before walking toward the exit doors, police added.

An employee standing by the doors asked Ndutiye if he was going to pay for the items, at which point Ndutiye allegedly pulled up his sweatshirt and displayed a firearm in his waistband.

Ndutiye then grabbed the firearm and threatened to kill the employee before leaving the store, police said.

As detectives processed the scene, Merrimack police say they learned that Tilton police officers were dealing with a suspicious man in the Polo Ralph Lauren store in their town.

They discovered that this suspicious man was the same suspect as the one who robbed the Merrimack store and Tilton police ultimately placed Ndutiye into custody, Merrimack police said.

Ndutiye is being held on preventative detention pending his arraignment.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Merrimack Police Det. Gregory Walters at 603-424-3774.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)