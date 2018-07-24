Police: Haverhill man arrested after trying to work out naked at NH Planet Fitness

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A Haverhill, Massachusetts man was arrested Sunday after police say he tried to work out naked at a Planet Fitness in New Hampshire because he thought it was a “judgement-free zone.”

Eric Stagno, 34, walked into a gym in Plaistow, New Hampshire and stripped at the door, police said. He then allegedly walked back and forth a few times before moving over to the gym’s yoga mats.

Responding officers say they found Stagno completely nude and on his knees in a “yoga-type position.”

When questioned, Stagno reportedly told police he thought Planet Fitness was a “judgment-free zone” — a reference to the chain’s slogan.

Stagno was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

Stagno’s mother told 7News that she’s noticed a change in her son.

“All he does is smoke pot, medical marijuana,” she said. “He smokes it from the minute he wakes up and when he goes to bed.”

His mother says he is out of jail.

Planet Fitness acknowledged the incident, saying in a statement: “We are aware of the incident that took place at the Planet Fitness in Plaistow, NH and can confirm that our staff took immediate action and called the police.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)