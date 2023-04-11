HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police helped a person escape a fire on Whiting Street in Hanover Tuesday morning.

Investigators say a passerby spotted the fire and called 911.

The fire started in a barn apartment, where a person was sleeping. Police arrived before fire crews and they were able to lead the person through the smoke with their voices.

Firefighters say they were able to keep the flames from spreading to the main house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

4/11/2023-Whiting Street 3rd Alarm Structure Fire Press release. pic.twitter.com/3K6pU2n1XS — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) April 11, 2023

