Police: Hotel guests secretly recorded, live-streamed to thousands of subscribers

About 1,600 hotel guests in South Korea have been unwilling stars in a sort of twisted reality show.

Police arrested two men Wednesday in a scheme where secret cameras were placed in 42 hotel rooms on 30 different properties across 10 cities with the footage live-streamed online for paying customers.

The cameras were discovered hidden in digital television boxes, wall sockets, and hairdryer holders.

Video from the cameras was live-streamed to a website with more than 4,000 members. CNN reports that 97 members paid a $44.95 monthly fee to access extra features, such as the ability to replay certain live streams.

Spy cameras are said to be an ongoing issue in South Korea but authorities say the case marks the first time they’ve seen videos that were broadcast live.

More than 6,400 cases of illegal filming were reported in the country in 2017.

Seoul has a special squad of women inspectors who look for hidden cameras in the city’s public toilets.

