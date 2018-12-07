Police: Hyannis man faces drug charges after fentanyl, cocaine found during motor vehicle stop

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hyannis man is facing drug charges after police say they found 175 grams of fentanyl and 28 grams of cocaine during a motor vehicle stop Thursday in Barnstable, police say.

Jonathan Cotell, 27, of Hyannis, who was part of a two-month heroin and fentanyl distribution investigation, was charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, according to Barnstable police.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Cotell was making weekly trips to Lawrence in order to purchase hundreds of grams of heroin and fentanyl at wholesale prices, police say.

The drugs were then brought back to Cape Cod and sold to area users and dealers, according to police.

Police say Cotell has multiple convictions for drug law violations and is out on bail for a 2018 case where he was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Pursuant to the investigation, police learned that on Thursday, Cotell planned on making another trip to Lawrence to re-supply with drugs.

Cotell was subsequently followed from Cape Cod to Lawrence and back, and upon returning to Hyannis shortly before 1 a.m., a motor vehicle stop was conducted on Rt 132, police say.

Approximately 175 grams of fentanyl (street value is $35,000) and 28 grams of cocaine were discovered hidden inside the vehicle operated by Cotell.

Cotell will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

