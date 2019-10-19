Police ID 23-year-old man killed in violent Harwich crash

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man died after his car left the road and struck a utility pole and tree in Harwich early Saturday morning, police say.

Harwich police and firefighters responding to a report of a single-car crash near the intersection of Orlean and Chatham roads around 12:30 a.m. determined that a car traveling east on Orleans Road had left the roadway and struck a utility pole and then a tree.

Dylan Coyne, 23, of Yarmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Orleans Road is expected to be closed for the majority of the day while utility crews make repairs and an investigation is conducted.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Harwich Police Department and the Cape Cod Regional Crash Reconstruction Team.

