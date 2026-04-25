SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 67-year-old Somerset man who was killed in a crash with a dump truck in Swansea on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Route 6 around 8:20 a.m. found Alan Scott suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The dump truck operator was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the Swansea Police Department.

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