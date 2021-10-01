SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Sandwich man who died in a rollover crash early Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle rollover on Route 6 eastbound prior to exit 59 around 5:50 a.m. discovered that the vehicle had gone off the roadway and into the median before striking a tree and the wire guardrail, according to state police.

The car subsequently rolled over and the driver, Andrew Degan, was determined dead at the scene, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)