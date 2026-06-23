FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Franklin on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Franklin police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist in the area of King Street and the Interstate 495 North off-ramp at approximately 3:20 p.m. They said callers reported the bicyclist was a juvenile.

Franklin police and Fire responded to the scene and initiated life-saving measures before the boy was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as Oliver Lewis of Franklin.

A woman who lives in the area said she came home to see the large emergency response.

“There was policemen, there was lights flashing…my neighbor was in front of my house and looking at what was happening, and I looked out and I’m like, ‘oh my God.’ There was so many things,” said Lynne Karli, a Franklin resident. “All of a sudden, I’m seeing out in the front that there’s this big horrible thing going on and, the way that it was, I kept thinking someone got hurt.”

Karli said she has lived at the corner of the intersection for more than 20 years, and she has raised concerns about the growing amount of traffic in the area.

“It’s heavy and every morning, and every day, there is at least a few screeches,” she said. “It’s so horrible and my condolences to their family.”

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The crash is under investigation by the Franklin Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

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