NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities on Friday identified two Massachusetts men accused of fatally shooting a man in Norwood earlier this week.

Murder warrants have been issued for Ernest Payne, 27, of Cambridge, and Anthony Loper-Feaster, 25, of Salem, in connection with the death of Shakim L. Lewis-Johnson, 28, of Hyde Park, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Lewis-Johnson was leaving a friend’s home on Sturtevant Avenue around 5 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, police said.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and later died.

“Law enforcement has been actively searching for these individuals […] we do want to caution people that we believe these men are still armed,” said Morrissey during a news conference on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwood police at 781-440-5100.

