FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - An 89-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Franklin Monday morning.

Police have identified the man as Ugo Ciannavei, of Franklin.

According to Franklin police, around 8:01 a.m., crews responded to the area of 354 Pleasant Street for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.

Police say life saving measures were taken as a helicopter flew in to take the pedestrian to a hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still investigating the situation, and no charges have been filed.

