BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man killed in Sunday’s East Boston shooting.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 464 Meridian St. around 1:30 a.m.. They found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say Joseph Gabriel Lucas Gomez, 18, of East Boston, died after being taken to a hospital.

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