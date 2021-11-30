YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified an elderly man who was killed overnight in a hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod as investigators continue to search for the driver involved in the incident.

A Yarmouth Department of Natural Resources officer on patrol in the area of Winslow Gray Road in Yarmouth found the victim on the ground around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The victim, who police identified as 85-year-old Alexander Gribko, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash happened between Swan Lake Road and Joshua Baker Road.

“It’s a busy and heavily traveled road,” Yarmouth Police Lt. Kal Boghdan said. “Most of the houses along that stretch are seasonal. It’s pretty dark at night”

Neighborhood residents say Gribko could often be seen walking around the area.

“He was friendly. He talked with all the people up and down the street as he was out walking,” Yarmouth resident Phil Johnston said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445.

An investigation remains ongoing.

