DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lakeville man was killed in a shooting in Dorchester Monday night, Boston police said.

Boston police said they responded to a radio call for a person shot inside a car in the area of 115 Milton Avenue at approximately 7:38 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found an adult male victim on Selden Street, in the rear of Milton Avenue, suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Bostom EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by Boston police Tuesday as Jalen J. Tavares, 19, of Lakeville.

Boston police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 617-343-4470.

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