Police identify man killed in Gorham crash

GORHAM, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a 39-year-old Buxton man was killed when his SUV slammed into a tractor-trailer on a Gorham road.

Gorham police identified the victim as Jason Bressette Wednesday morning. Officials say Bressette was driving on the Gorham Bypass early Tuesday morning when he crossed the dividing center line and crashed into a fuel truck.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash. Bressette was alone in his vehicle, and it doesn’t appear speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police Chief Daniel Jones says the crash remains under investigation.

