NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have publicly identified the man who said “Happy Halloween” before stabbing two people, one of whom fatally shot him.

New Haven police on Thursday identified the man shot earlier this week as 31-year-old Sirvon Strickland.

Police say a 27-year-old city man was walking on the street at about 10 p.m. Tuesday when Strickland approached him, said “Happy Halloween,” and stabbed him.

The victim’s cousin, a 24-year-old Hamden man, was waiting in a nearby car, got out and was also stabbed. But he pulled out a gun and shot Strickland in the chest.

Police say the cousin was legally allowed to carry the gun, which was lawfully registered to him.

The stabbing victims are expected to survive. Their names were not released.

The investigation continues.

