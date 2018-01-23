Police identify Mass. couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the identities of a husband and wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide in a rural Massachusetts town.

State police say 68-year-old Jeffrey Houston and 65-year-old Janice Houston were found dead with gunshot wounds in their Montgomery home. Their dog was also shot.

Troopers responded to the house after receiving a call around 9:30 a.m. Monday from a man who said he had just killed his wife and was about to kill himself.

Police tried to contact anyone in the house but did not get a response. A tactical team entered the house and found the bodies.

Investigators say Jeffrey Houston had a firearm when he was found. The case is under investigation.

Montgomery is a town of fewer than 1,000 residents about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Springfield.

