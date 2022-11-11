NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police have identified the suspect in a shooting Thursday night that left two victims hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Pine and Kinsley streets around 9 p.m. found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Nashua police.

After an investigation, Wilfredo Diaz, 27, of 3 Sapling Circle, Nashua, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault. He is expected to be arraigned Nov. 14.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 603-594-3500 or the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

