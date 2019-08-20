Police identify truck driver killed in fiery highway crash

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified a tractor-trailer driver who died in a fiery crash that forced the closure of an eastern Connecticut highway for more than seven hours.

State Police said Tuesday that 61-year-old Robert Neubig, of Wallingford, Connecticut, was killed when the truck flipped on its side and caught fire after the too-tall trailer hit an overpass on Interstate 395 southbound in Norwich on Monday afternoon.

A passenger in the truck was not injured.

The wrecked big rig blocked the entire southbound side of the highway.

The crash remains under investigation.

