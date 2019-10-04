Police identify UPS driver stuck, killed in Marlborough crash

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 51-year-old UPS driver that was struck and killed by a vehicle in Marlborough Thursday evening.

An off-duty officer responding to Boston Post Road eastbound around 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening began rendering aid to Marc Gautreau, according to a joint release issued by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Marlborough Police.

Gautreau was transported to Marlborough Hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead at 7:04 p.m.

A preliminary investigation suggests Gautreau was struck by a Nissan Rouge in the travel lane of Route 20 while he was standing outside his truck.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured and remained on scene.

In a statement, the company said, “A UPS employee was fatally injured by another vehicle. We extend our deepest condolences to his family in this difficult time.”

The crash remains under investigation.

