BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have identified the victim in a Mattapan shooting that took place on Saturday, July 18.

Police determined the case to be a homicide, taking place in the area of 25 Malta Road.

Police identified the victim as Yoseliani Ann Marte Ocasio, 18, of Boston.

An investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information can contact 617-343-4470.

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