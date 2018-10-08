Police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed in Dorchester early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 911 Massachusetts Ave. found Raymond Holloway-Creighton, of Dorchester, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4470. Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

