Police identify victim of deadly Malden shooting

MALDEN (WHDH) - Police have identified the 23-year-old man who was shot and killed in Malden on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at Bowdoin Apartments about 6:18 p.m. found Jeury Batista, of Salem, shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

The incident remains under investigation.

