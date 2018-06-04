Police identify victim of fatal East Boston shooting

Boston police officers at the scene of a fatal shooting late Friday night in East Boston.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in East Boston late Friday night.

Taquise Johnson, 29, of Boston, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 800 Border St. about 11:53 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

