BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police identified the victim of a fatal pedestrian crash in Brockton on Wednesday morning.

The Massachusetts State Police and Brockton arrived at the scene at Ash and West Chestnut streets early Wednesday morning, where a woman was killed. She has been identified as Chafang Wu, 50.

Wu was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the motorist was traveling along the road in a Toyota Prius when they struck the victim, then immediately stopped the vehicle. No foul play is suspected.

A couple who lives nearby were getting their children ready for school when they heard the screeching of tires. They then ran outside to help.

Anna McDonald said she ran outside shortly after 6:30 a.m. to find the woman in the middle of the road.

“Horrible experience,” she said as she shook her head.

“I’m disturbed,” said Patrick McDonald. “I just look at it as one of those things, like, did it have to happen? I don’t think so.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)