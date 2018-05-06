Boston police have identified the two men who shot and killed in Jamaica Plain on Friday.

Christopher Joyce, 23, of Boston, and Clayborn Blair, 58, of Boston, were shot Friday night on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. Both victims were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Salem State University confirmed Joyce was a student at the school. University spokesperson, Kimberly Burnett, released the following statement to 7News:

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of our student, Christopher Joyce. Our thoughts are with his family and with the students who are suffering from a loss of a friend and classmate. We mourn the loss of Chris together, as a community. Support services are available for our students, faculty, and staff, and we ask that our campus have privacy at this time to grieve this tragic loss.”

Authorities are still searching for a suspect and urge anyone with information to contact police at 617-343-4470.

