BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police say a woman killed at a Bolton farm for service animals was battered to death by a sheep.

Officers responding to reports of an injury at Cultivate Care Farms were told Kim Taylor, 73, of Wellesley, was volunteering at the farm and was alone in a pen when a sheep charged at her and repeatedly battered her, police said. Taylor was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Animal control officers are working with the farm to decide if the sheep will be killed.

No other information was immediately available.

