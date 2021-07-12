SANBORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - An impaired driver hit at least five vehicles before crashing into an embankment off Interstate 93 in Sanbornton, New Hampshire early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Troopers dispatched for a report of a vehicle traveling erratically on the northbound side of the highway around 3:20 a.m. ended up responding to a crash scene and found a vehicle had exited the roadway and crashed into the embankment off the shoulder of the interstate, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Connor Sullivan, 27, of Laconia, had been operating while under the influence, state police said.

While on-scene, a trooper received information about several reports of additional cars being struck by another vehicle on I-93, state police added.

It was discovered that Sullivan allegedly hit at least five other vehicles while traveling on the highway between Concord and Sanbornton.

Sullivan was placed under arrest on charges of driving under the influence, operating without a valid license, and conduct after a motor vehicle accident.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin District Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jones by calling 603-223-4381, or by emailing Micah.A.Jones@dos.nh.gov

