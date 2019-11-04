LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An impaired man attacked a state trooper in Lexington after assaulting a relative and a friend in his car on Sunday afternoon, according to state police.

Trooper Michael Sierra patrolling Route 2 eastbound around 1:10 p.m. approached a 2009 Nissan Altima that stopped on the side of the roadway near exit 52A when the driver from Lowell exited the car and began charging at Sierra, state police said.

The 30-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, assaulted and struggled with Sierra in the right travel lane before he was eventually subdued and taken into custody, state police added.

A preliminary investigation reportedly suggests that the man had assaulted his two female passengers — a 29-year-old Woburn woman who is a friend of the suspect and a 57-year-old Burlington woman who is a relative of the suspect — when Sierra had noticed the stopped car.

The man was also determined to be under the influence of drugs, according to state police.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to Lahey Hospital in Burlington for a psychiatric evaluation.

He will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, domestic assault and battery, operating under the influence of drugs and disorderly conduct, state police said.

The 57-year-old woman was also taken to Lahey Hospital for evaluation of her injuries.

The 29-year-old woman allegedly denied medical attention. State police say she was arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to the state police Concord barracks for booking.

No additional information has been released.

