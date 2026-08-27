HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating what they’re calling an accidental, self-inflicted shooting of a three-year-old child in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

The Hooksett Police Department said they responded to a report of an accidental shooting inside of a car parked in a driveway on Whitehall Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they said they found a three-year-old child suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The child was rushed to a New Hampshire hospital before being flown to a Boston hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Hooksett Police Captain James Bradley said the gun was in the car before the child got inside.

“It’s sad. It’s really scary knowing that kids can just, you know, get a hold of something like that. It’s baffling,” said Crystal Sutton, a neighbor.

Bradley said the incident is another hard lesson in gun safety.

“Anyone who owns a firearm, especially if they’re going to keep it in the residence of their vehicle, to keep it secured, whether it’s a retention holster, or some type of lock box or safe. That’s always best practice,” Bradley said.

The Hooksett Police Department is investigating.

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