Police in Los Angeles arrest man carrying machete in parking lot

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Police officers in Los Angeles, CA arrested a man carrying a machete in a parking lot on Thursday.

A witness called and notified officers about the man panhandling while holding the machete.

When police confronted the man, he ignored their commands.

Officers shot the suspect with rubber bullets but he did not let go of the weapon.

Police then used a taser before rushing him and taking him into custody.

