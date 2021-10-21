TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are increasing their presence at Taunton High School this week after a written threat was discovered in a bathroom.

School officials learned on Wednesday that a threat was found written on a bathroom wall and immediately notified police, Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh and Taunton Public Schools Superintendent John Cabral announced in a joint release.

An initial investigation indicated that the threat was not believed to be credible, Walsh and Cabral said.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an additional police presence at Taunton High School this week.

“Taunton Police and Taunton Public Schools take all threats extremely seriously, and the safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff is a top priority,” Walsh and Cabral said.

The high school will continue with its regular schedule for the remainder of the week.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)