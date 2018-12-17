CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bedford man was taken into custody after he allegedly damaged 24 cars in Cambridge Friday night.

Officers responding to the the area of Sciarappa Street around 10:45 p.m. learned that a man wearing a black jacket with a Santa hat hanging out of his back pocket had broke the side view mirrors of two dozen cars as he walked down the road, police said.

Minutes later, 27-year-old William Kleschinsky was stopped on Binney Street because he allegedly matched the suspect description.

Police say he appeared intoxicated and had blood on his hands.

Kleschinsky was arrested after being identified by witnesses and charged with 24 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

