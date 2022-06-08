DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local police and school officials are investigating a report of live bullets paired with threatening graffiti found in a bathroom at Dighton-Rehoboth High School. Police said that they do not believe there is any threat to the school at this time.

Wednesday morning police responded to a call that two live rounds of ammunitions had been found inside of the boy’s bathroom after a student discovered the rounds and reported it to school authorities.

The school was placed on lockdown and searched by K-9 units with assistance from surrounding towns police departments. No other suspicious items were discovered in the search, and the lockdown was lifted, according to Dighton Police.

Officials said that immediately following the lockdown, a faulty smoke detector caused the fire alarm to go off leading to an evacuation of the school. The police presence remained with the students and staff outside of the building until they were allowed back into the school.

According to police, the school was also placed on lockdown Wednesday due to threatening graffiti in the same boys bathroom. This threat was also deemed not credible.

“The safety of our school students and staff is our top priority and we will do everything we can to thoroughly investigate these threats,” said Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald. “We would like to remind the community that we take all threats such as these seriously as they are a huge disruption to our school community and we will pursue this until charges are filed.”

Police are still investigating the incidents. No further information is available.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call Dighton Police at 508-669-6711 or contact school officials

