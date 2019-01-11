Police investigating after 16-year-old girl shot in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lawrence on Friday that left a 16-year-old girl hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers responding to a large fight in the area of 329 High St. found the injured girl, who had been shot while riding in the passenger seat of a black BMW, according to Lawrence police.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was driven to Lawrence General Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Boston.

The driver of the BMW she was shot in, Christian Figueroa, 20, was taken into custody on criminal charges stemming from an unrelated shooting.

Investigators later recovered a firearm that police say was thrown from the BMW on the way to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

