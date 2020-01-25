Police investigating after 3 men stabbed in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an attack that left three men stabbed Saturday evening, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue found three people injured, police said.

One was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other two were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The street was blocked off as police investigated.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

