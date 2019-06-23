Police investigating after body found at Seaport construction site

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after the body of a 33-year-old man was found in the Seaport District on Sunday.

The body was found around 10 a.m. at a construction site at 450 Summer St.

Police have not identified the victim or the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)