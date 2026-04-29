CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Canton and Randolph are investigating an alleged assault of a bus driver by a parent that occurred Tuesday morning, according to Canton Public Schools Superintendent Derek Folan and Lt. Peter M. Hansen School Principal Tami Olsen.

Folan and Olsen said a verbal discussion between a parent and the driver of Bus C10 turned physical at The Avalon apartment complex on the Canton/Randolph line. The bus was en route to Hansen Elementary School.

While the bus driver was treated for injuries by Randolph fire crews, Folan and Olsen said bus company First Student provided an alternative driver. Canton Police Department School Resource Officers and Canton Public Schools administration members also rode the bus to the school.

In a letter to families, Folan and Olsen wrote in part, “As part of our effort to ensure the continued well-being of the students, members of the Hansen and CPS administration will be riding the C10 bus throughout the week. In addition, Canton Public Schools will continue to collaborate with both the Randolph and Canton Police Departments to ensure our students are safe.”

No students were involved in the incident, but Folan and Olsen said a school counseling team met with students individually to provide support when they arrived to school.

In a statement, First Student wrote, “At First Student, the safety of our employees and the students we transport is a responsibility we take very seriously. While we are deeply disturbed by this incident, we are thankful our driver was not seriously hurt. We are working collaboratively with Randolph Police Department and Canton Public Schools as well as conducting our own internal review of the incident.”

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the Hansen administration.

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