BOSTON (WHDH) - Freetown Police are investigating the second case of vandalism at White Cemetery in as many months.

Phrases such as “catch me if you can” and “I will be back” were among the messages discovered that were painted across 34 headstones and memorial markers on Friday.

Police say a swastika was also included amongst the graffiti.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information can contact Freetown Police at 508-762-4017.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)